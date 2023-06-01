Jamie Foxx Trends After Dr. Drew Pinksy Show Claims Actor Is Paralyzed, Blind After COVID-19 Vaccination, Twitter Reacts

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Twitter is going wild after a well-known Hollywood reporter claimed a person close to Jamie said he a blood clot on his brain after getting a COVID shot!

Acclaimed actor Jamie Foxx is trending after a report from Dr. Drew’s show claimed he reportedly suffered severe health complications, including partial paralysis and blindness, following a COVID-19 vaccination.

Foxx, known for his roles in films like “Django Unchained,” reportedly developed a blood clot in his brain after receiving the vaccine, according to Hollywood journalist A.J. Benza.

Benza made the claim on a segment of the “Ask Dr. Drew” show after sources told him Jamie Foxx was hesitant about getting the shot but felt pressured due to the movie he was working on.

Foxx’s health complications reportedly occurred while filming his latest movie, “Back in Action.” The production has since moved forward without Foxx, using a body double in his place.

“I had somebody in the room who let me know that Jamie had a blood clot in his brain after he got the shot. He did not want the shot, but with the movie he was on, he was pressured to get it,” Benza claimed. “What I found out from the man in the room was that the blood clot in the brain caused him at that point to be partially paralyzed and blind.”

The news has sparked a flurry of reactions on social media, with many users expressing their concerns using the hashtag #bloodclotinthebrain.

Twitter user, @DAVID_STOIC1, expressed shock at the news, tweeting, “Jamie Foxx got a blood clot on the brain??? After the vaccine???”

To no one's surprise, Jamie Foxx got blood clots in his brain after taking the safe & effective vaccine — George (@BehizyTweets) June 1, 2023

Say a prayer for Jamie Foxx.



That vaccine left him with a blood clot in his brain, paralysis on one side and blind in one eye. — Tired of being politically correct (@USBornNRaised) June 1, 2023

Others blamed Elon Musk’s Twitter for spreading misinformation – despite the story being reported on by sources like MSN.

I haven’t seen a single reputable news source report that Jamie Foxx story but there’s thousands of tweets saying he had a stroke caused by the vaccine. Elon turned this app into a circus — Hot and Bitter Hag✨ (@amberellaaaa_) June 1, 2023

Corinne is his official spox. I listen to her. — Crelly Nagle (@CrellyN) June 1, 2023

Last month, in response to the media frenzy surrounding Foxx’s health, his daughter, Corrine, released a statement contradicting the severity of her father’s condition.

She stated that Foxx had been out of the hospital for weeks and was recuperating. She even mentioned that he was playing pickleball, a claim that Benza dismissed as “all lies and baloney.”

Dr. Drew Pinsky, a television personality and medical professional, clarified that a blood clot in the brain differs from a stroke. He explained that a stroke occurs when a blood clot in an artery cuts off the blood supply to the brain, causing that part of the brain to die.

The news of Foxx’s alleged health scare has raised questions about the safety of COVID-19 vaccines again, especially among anti-vaxxers.

However, it’s important to note that such severe side effects are extremely rare, and the benefits of vaccination in preventing severe illness and death from COVID-19 far outweigh the risks.

The actual condition of Jamie Foxx and the exact cause of his health issues have not been officially confirmed.

