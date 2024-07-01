Jamie Foxx Recalls Chilling Effects Of His Health Scare

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Jamie Foxx and his family managed to keep the details of health scare private over the past year despite wild rumors spreading.

Jamie Foxx discussed his 2023 health scare with a small group of fans in Phoenix, Arizona. A brief clip of the conversation surfaced on social media.

“Look, April 11 last year, bad headache,” Foxx said. “Asked my boy for an Advil [clicks fingers]. I was gone for 20 days. I don’t remember anything.”

Foxx recalled a doctor telling him there was “something going up there” as he pointed to his head. He refused to reveal the diagnosis on camera.

Jamie Foxx was spotted in downtown Phoenix, where he told a small group of people that on April 11th, 2023, he had a bad headache, asked a friend for an Advil, and then woke up 20 days later with no memory of what happened. pic.twitter.com/wIhuvN9hCC — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) July 1, 2024

The actor/comedian/singer’s April 2023 hospitalization sparked countless rumors about his health. He addressed the public in a July 2023 video.

“I know a lot of people were waiting or wanting to hear updates,” he said. “But to be honest with you, I just didn’t want you to see me like that, man. I want you to see me laughing, having a good time, partying, cracking a good joke, doing a movie [or] television show. I didn’t you to see me with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was going to make it through. And to be honest with you, my sister Deidra Dixon and my daughter Corinne Marie saved my life.”

Foxx praised his family for maintaining his privacy. He also debunked several rumors regarding his health.

“They protected me,” he said. “And that’s what I hope that everyone can have in moments like these. Now you know by being quiet, sometimes things get out of hand. People said what I got. Some people said I was blind but as you can see, the eyes are working. The eyes are working just fine. They said I was paralyzed. I’m not paralyzed. But I did go through—I went to hell and back. My road to recovery had some potholes as well, but I’m coming back and I’m able to work.”

Foxx planned to tell the story of his health scare on stage in some capacity. Foxx said he wanted to do it “in a funny way” at an African American Film Critics Association event in March.