Jamie Foxx Regrets Not Making Enough Time For His Daughter

Jamie Foxx has a career most people would envy. But he still has one regret when it comes to work and family. Read more!

Jamie Foxx regrets not making enough time to be with his daughter early on in his career.

Appearing in a Dad Confessions segment on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” the 54-year-old reflected on fatherhood while answering the question: “What is your biggest parenting fail?”

The “Ray” actor then confessed that he thought taking his eldest daughter to Disneyland would make up for the lack of time with her during the early days of his career.

“Making sure I made time – like early on, and I (was) trying to make it and everything like that,” the actor recalled. “I would show up and take my daughter to Disneyland. I thought Disneyland would fix everything: ‘Mickey Mouse is going to fix it.'”

The “Django Unchained” star, who has two daughters – Corinne, 27, and Annalise, 12, later realized that the trips “didn’t work” while participating in a therapy session.

“In a very uncomfortable session with a therapist, I found out my daughter was like, ‘I don’t need Disneyland, dad, I need you,” he shared. “So time, time is priceless.”