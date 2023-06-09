Jamie Foxx’s Rep Blasts Anti-Vaxxer Gossip A.J. Benza For Unfounded Remarks About Star’s Health

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Star’s publicist says the comments made regarding the vaccine are “completely inaccurate.”

Yet again, a spokesperson for Jamie Foxx and his family has come forward to clear up rumors about his health.

The Oscar Award-winner’s publicist released a statement to NBC News to debunk the rumor that the actor’s illness was related to his receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

While many have floated this theory on social media, on Tuesday, May 30, gossip columnist A.J. Benza pushed the claim during his appearance on Dr. Drew Pinsky’s “Ask Dr. Drew” podcast.

Benza asserted shortly after Foxx received the vaccine (one that he was forced to get), he developed a blood clot which led to his stroke. According to the gossip, Foxx is currently “partially paralyzed and blind.”

The comments feed into a right-wing frenzy still invested in proving not only that the coronavirus pandemic was fake, but that the vaccine is/was deadly.

Foxx’s people said Benza’s information is “completely inaccurate.”

These remarks come days after reports say that the “Ray” actor is on his way to recovery.

AllHipHop.com reported one insider said. “Jamie is receiving treatment at one of the top physical rehabilitation centers in the country … The clinic specializes in physical therapy programs to treat injuries or a physical condition that limits or prohibits the ability to walk or walk correctly.”

“They teach people how to walk again at this particular clinic,” the source continued, adding, “Jamie would not be at this clinic if he was not impaired in some way as a result of whatever happened to him. But fans should rest assured: Jamie is in the best of care at this type of clinic.”

While the clinic has not been revealed, it is said to concentrate on the rehabilitation of people who have endured strokes, brain injury, and spinal cord injuries.

AllHipHop.com continues to pray and send warm wishes to Jamie Foxx and his family.