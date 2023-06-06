Sources Claim Jamie Foxx Is In Rehab To Learn To Walk Again

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Insider says the actor is “receiving treatment at one of the top physical rehabilitation centers in the country.”

Prayers have been going up for the multi-talented Jamie Foxx since he suffered a major health challenge while on set filming the Netflix “Back in Action,” on April 11.

AllHipHop.com reported that while on the Atlanta set, production was temporarily halted as an emergency medical team rushed him to the hospital.

The family has been very hush about the illness and also the celebrity’s progress.

However, RadarOnline.com has released a report from a source close to the Academy Award-winning actor and comedian.

According to the source, “Jamie is receiving treatment at one of the top physical rehabilitation centers in the country … The clinic specializes in physical therapy programs to treat injuries or a physical condition that limits or prohibits the ability to walk or walk correctly.”

“They teach people how to walk again at this particular clinic,” the insider continued, adding, “Jamie would not be at this clinic if he was not impaired in some way as a result of whatever happened to him. But fans should rest assured: Jamie is in the best of care at this type of clinic.”

While the clinic has not been revealed, it is said to concentrate on the rehabilitation of people who have endured strokes, brain injury, and spinal cord injuries.

AllHipHop.com continues to pray and send warm wishes to Jamie Foxx and his family.