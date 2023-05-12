Jamie Foxx Out Of Hospital; Daughter SLAMS Media Over Deathbed Reports

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Jamie Foxx’s daughter Corinne Foxx debunked claims about his family “preparing for the worst” after his health scare.

Jamie Foxx’s daughter Corinne Foxx provided an update on her father’s medical scare on Friday (May 12).

Corinne Foxx revealed her dad was released from the hospital weeks ago in response to reports painting a grim picture. She called out various outlets and social media accounts for spreading inaccurate information regarding Jamie Foxx’s health.

“Update from the family: Sad to see how the media runs wild,” she wrote on Instagram Stories. “My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating. In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone’s prayers and support! We have an exciting work announcement coming next week too!”

Jamie Foxx suffered an undisclosed medical emergency in April. Earlier this month, he issued his first public statement since his hospitalization.

“Appreciate all the love!!!” he wrote on Instagram. “Feeling blessed.”

Radar Online ran a story claiming Jamie Foxx’s family was “preparing for the worst” on Tuesday (May 9). Veteran writer Touré used the same verbiage in a since-deleted Instagram post, which alleged Jamie Foxx was on life support in the ICU.

The “preparing for the worst” line gained significant traction on social media. Corinne Foxx cited a Rap TV post in her criticism of the media.