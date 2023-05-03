Jamie Foxx Feels Blessed In First Statement Since Medical Emergency

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Jamie Foxx broke his silence weeks after suffering an undisclosed medical emergency that sent him to the hospital.

Jamie Foxx addressed the public for the first time since he suffered an undisclosed medical emergency in April.

The entertainer thanked his Instagram followers in a post on Wednesday (May 3). He spoke out via social media after several outlets reported he remained in the hospital.

“Appreciate all the love!!!” he wrote. “Feeling blessed.”

Jamie Foxx’s medical complications will prevent him from hosting his game show Beat Shazam. FOX announced Nick Cannon will step in as the temporary host.

“Nick Cannon has offered to fill in as guest host for his friends, Jamie and Corinne Foxx,” FOX revealed. “Kelly Osbourne will be filling in as guest DJ. Everyone at FOX Entertainment wishes Jamie well as he continues his recovery, and we greatly appreciate Nick’s willingness to jump in and help this summer.”

Jamie Foxx thanked Nick Cannon for taking over the hosting duties on Instagram Stories.

“Appreciate ya my boy @nickcannon,” the multi-hyphenate wrote. “See u all soon.”

Jamie Foxx was working on a movie titled Back in Action before his medical emergency occurred. His family asked for privacy following the health scare.

Back in Action reportedly resumed filming by using stunt doubles. The film co-stars Cameron Diaz and Glenn Close.