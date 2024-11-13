Jane Doe Reveals Herself In Diddy Case

A New York judge forced a woman who accused Diddy of rape to reveal her identity if she wanted to pursue litigation against him.

A Tennessee woman previously identified as Jane Doe disclosed her name in a sexual assault lawsuit against Sean “Diddy” Combs. According to court documents obtained by AllHipHop, the alleged victim’s name is Candice McCrary.

Judge Mary Kay Vyskocil refused to allow McCrary to sue Diddy anonymously. McCrary refiled her lawsuit under her name on Tuesday (November 12).

McCrary accused Diddy of raping her after inviting her and a friend to an “exclusive party” at his hotel in 2004. The alleged victim was 19 years old at the time.

“Upon arriving at the hotel suite, Ms. McCrary noticed that there were a dozen people there having drinks and listening to music in a relaxed party environment,” her lawyers wrote. “While attempting to mingle around the party, Ms. McCrary and her friend were suddenly grabbed and taken to a separate room off from the main party. Ms. McCrary believed the man taking them to be a security guard, so she went with him. But when she asked him where they were going, he simply told her ‘You know what you are here for.’”

McCrary and her friend were allegedly left in a bedroom with Diddy. The lawsuit claimed Diddy ordered McCrary’s friend to perform oral sex on him or else he’d have both women killed. McCrary’s friend complied before he targeted the plaintiff.

“Combs soon turned his sights to Ms. McCrary and forced her to take her clothes off, again under the threat of violence,” her lawyers wrote. “Once she was undressed, Combs forced himself on her and began to sexually assault her. Combs fondled, molested and ultimately raped Ms. McCrary, all while she was begging him to stop. Soon, and likely due to Ms. McCrary’s cries, the door opened and the security guard from earlier came in to ask if everything was alright. Ms. McCrary’s friend took the opportunity to rush out of the recently locked door. Ms. McCrary however, could not move as Mr. Combs was still on top of her. Combs got off of Ms. McCrary to talk to the security guard, he left the room but told Ms. McCrary to stay otherwise she would be killed.”

McCrary sued Diddy for violating New York City’s Victims of Gender-Motivated Violence Protection Act. She is one of the numerous people who’ve filed lawsuits against Diddy over the past year.

The Hip-Hop mogul remains in jail on sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution charges. His criminal trial is scheduled for May 2025.