Janelle Monáe Doesn’t Like To Be Defined By Clothing

Janelle Monáe’s self-discovery journey through art and fashion is inspirational. Read about how she refuses to let clothes define her style!

Janelle Monáe chooses clothes that prevent them from being defined.

Janelle Monáe – who uses she/they pronouns – opened up about embarking on a journey of self-discovery through art and fashion during Harper’s Bazaar’s “Life Lessons” video series.

“Style for me is creative – and honestly, I don’t think it can be taught. Or bought,” Janelle told the outlet. “It’s a very artistic process for me. It comes from your soul, it comes from your spirit, it comes from your essence… Style is a reflection of who you are at that time.”

“I think what we wear has the potential to make very powerful statements – politically, artistically,” the multi-hyphenate continued. “I’m non-binary; for me, my clothing says, ‘You can’t define me.'”

Janelle Monáe told the publication that she loves exploring different styles and is unafraid to try new ensembles, noting that she doesn’t want to bore her followers by repeating the same look.

They added, “Anyone can tell you what a trend is, but ultimately it has to come from your heart and your soul. Just like when I’m creating music, I’m writing; anything artistic, it has to be honest to who you are.”

Janelle, who released the album, The Age of Pleasure, in June, was named Musician of the Year by the outlet near the end of 2023.