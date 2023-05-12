GOOD GAWD…Janelle Monáe Lives Up To Promise, Unleashes “The Twins” In All Their Glory!

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Janelle Monáe gave the crowd a glimpse of “the twins” yesterday during a record release party for her new album and video. WOW!

Janelle Monae is definitely living up to yesterday’s brazen promise of letting her “T###### out for the next 15 years” with a jaw-dropping display that left fans in a frenzy!

Janelle Monáe, the queen of soulful tunes and electric performances, has vowed to let her succulent breasts steal the show for the foreseeable future. It seems she’s embracing her sensuality and celebrating it in the most unforgettable way.

T###### out for the next 15 years. 😝 — Janelle Monáe👽🚆🤖🚀🪐 (@JanelleMonae) May 11, 2023

And boy, oh boy, did she deliver on that promise!

Last night (May 11), Janelle was rocking a t########## t-shirt and a pair of red booty shorts during a release party for her new album, The Age of Pleasure. Out of nowhere, she lifted up her shirt and flashed everyone!

Janelle Monáe is becoming the gift that keeps on giving. First, she performed half-naked after the Met Gala, and Yesterday she was trending because of the age-restricted video for her latest hit single, “Lipstick Lover,” which melted the internet.

The video showcases Janelle in all her sensual glory, with lots of skin, licking, and kissing, leaving fans weak in the knees and reaching for the nearest fan to cool off.

Check out some of the craziest reactions!

It’s a Friday morning and I have just seen Janelle Monáe’s bare chest. 🫶🏾 Psalm 118:24😭❤️ pic.twitter.com/UZGGx8cxss — Bribe-Man (@Mabandz_12) May 12, 2023

I watched that Janelle Monae video over 20 times pic.twitter.com/TZXsEGEPvD — Man Eat Steak, Pork, Chitlins. Woman Eat Salad. (@WhatUpJT_) May 12, 2023

I heard there are people mad at Janelle Monae…. pic.twitter.com/o8OANKLzg6 — the Old Man Ebro (@oldmanebro) May 12, 2023

I just saw Janelle Monae's t###### at 6:45 in the morning. Today is gonna be a good day pic.twitter.com/z8mpvweb1v — General Booty 🇨🇲 (@big_hero_chris) May 12, 2023

PRAISE MASTER JESUS!!! — Melvyn (@gremmy_tn) May 12, 2023

It’s been a real pleasure experiencing the rollout and all the footage thereof 🎥 👏🏾 … pic.twitter.com/0bBosQxQ57 — Mark Dewberry (@MarkDewberry1) May 12, 2023