Gunna Fans Make Balcony Tremble Going Crazy For ”Fukumean” At Detroit Concert 

The balcony of the nearly one-hundred-year-old Fox Theatre looked on the verge of collapse as Gunna performed "Fukumean."

Gunna’s performance of “Fukumean” had Detroit fans so hyped they had the balcony jumping at his Detroit show.

The ” Wassam” hitmaker almost gave a new meaning to the phrase “bring the house down,” at the Detroit stop of his Bittersweet Tour at the historic Fox Theatre Monday night (May 6). Fans lost their minds when Gunna played his hit song, “Fukumean.” The top row had the entire balcony of the nearly one-hundred-year-old building rocking precariously to the beat.

Gunna shared a clip of the trembling balcony on Instagram. He was clearly feeling the heat, captioning his post with a grinning face with a sweat emoji.

Meanwhile, it was Flo Milli feeling the pressure on her first night opening Gunna’s tour last weekend. She was forced to walk offstage after the crowd hurled objects at her at the Schottenstein Center in Columbus, Ohio.

“B#### when I catch you…I swear to f###### God,” Flo said as she ended her set early.

someone threw someone at Flo Milli during her opening set for Gunna tonight and she dipped. pic.twitter.com/xeo0LjxXEm — Boochie Da Sleeze (@stoppfeenin) May 5, 2024

After the show, Gunna took to X (formerly Twitter) to condemn the rowdy fans. He warned that no Flo Milli disrespect will be tolerated on tour. “Family ties,” he added.

Arli Lennox also came to her defense having experienced similar treatment while on tour with Rod Wave.

“Flo Milli I’m sorry this happened to you,” she wrote on her Instagram Story. “You are beautiful and incredibly talented woman. Some of these people can be so damn cruel.”

Ari Lennox shows Flo Milli support following last night events at the Bittersweet Tour. ❤️



— She went through something similar as an opener on tour 2023. pic.twitter.com/7PFx88N8j9 — FloMilliAccess (@FloMilli_Access) May 5, 2024

Meanwhile, Gunna is gearing up for the release of his highly anticipated One of Wun album. The project is set to arrive on Friday, May 10.