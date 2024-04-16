Gunna Clarifies Young Thug Relationship & Addresses Snitching Allegations  

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Gunna also claimed he has spoken to several rappers who accused him of snitching on Young Thug in their ongoing RICO case.

Gunna is clarifying the status of his relationship with Young Thug after taking a plea deal in the ongoing YSL RICO trial and how he feels about those snitching allegations.

According to Gunna, people have been “misled” about the whole situation, and while he hasn’t heard the subliminal shots fired at him by his peers, he remains on good terms with Young Thug. He also claimed to have spoken “peacefully” with several rappers who accused him of being a rat.

Gunna addressed his relationship with Young Thug in a recent XXL cover story. “It’s the same,” he said,” adding, “It’s love, always. Our relationship is our relationship.”

Commenting on snitching allegations from Lil Durk, 21 Savage, Lil Baby and others, Gunna said they’re uninformed. “They’re not on the case,” he said, before adding, “They don’t know legally what’s going on.”

Moreover, Gunna claimed he spoke to “two or three of those guys,” on the phone. When asked if they were on “good terms,” he insisted they spoke “peacefully.”

While Gunna has kept a relatively low profile since his release from jail, he has kept the music coming. After dropping his first post-jail album last summer, A Gift & A Curse, which peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Chart, Gunna is gearing up to release his fifth studio offering, One of Wun.

On Monday (April 15), he shared the artwork on Instagram, promising the project is “on the way.