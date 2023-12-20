Young Thug’s Dad Responds Strongly To Lil Baby’s Alleged Gunna Diss

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Big Jeff challenges all rappers and bloggers to show up when it really counts!

Young Thug’s father, Big Jeff, has responded to the alleged shots Lil Baby has been taking at Gunna as the YSL Rico trial drags on.

During a recent virtual interview, Big Jeff became visibly frustrated when asked about Lil Baby. In addition to explicitly condemning the snitching narrative surrounding Gunna, Big Jeff criticized “bloggers” and other rappers for also spreading misinformation—despite never setting foot in the courtroom.

“He need to shut the f### up cause he don’t know what’s going on,” Big Jeff says in the video below. “He going off a what he heard. Ask Lil Baby has he ever come to a court date. That’s what I want y’all to ask these g###### rappers and these bloggers with this snitch s###.”

He continued calling Lil Baby out for not showing up for Young Thug when it counts the most. “When have y’all went to a court date to support Slime?…Go on their social media pages and say, ‘Why in the f**k haven’t you been to the courthouse to support your dude?’ And I guarantee you won’t get an answer.”

Lil Baby just shared two new singles, “Crazy” and “350.” Fans believe he targeted his “Drip Too Hard” collaborator on the latter with, “Ain’t never say nothin’ ’bout it, n###a/You know you a rat.” The snitching allegations swirling around Gunna have seemingly gotten so bad he’s enlisted 24/7 armed security.

Watch the explosive clip in full below.