Gunna Hits Beverly Hills With Armed Guards Following Lil Baby Sneak Diss

Gunna got opps like that?

Gunna appears to be moving extra militantly during his recent trip to California amid rumors Lil Baby dissed him on a recent single.

On Saturday (December 16), video began circulating of Gunna on a casual shopping spree in the Los Angeles area following his recent gig in Dubai. It appears the main reason the YSL rapper’s trip is going viral is due to the menacing presence of his armed security.

Gunna has been known to travel with a heavy security presence, even before the YSL RICO trial was underway. In fact, two of his former security detail members once choked slammed an unknown individual in Icebox Jewelry store and his security guards also pressed a man who called Gunna a rat during an encounter on the street earlier this year.

However, fans immediately alluded to the ongoing beef between Gunna and Lil Baby—who just shared two new singles in “Crazy,” and “350,” which fans believe the 4PF rapper targeted his “Drip Too Hard” collaborator. In particular, listener’s believe Lil Baby went after Gunna on “350,” as he raps, “Ain’t never say nothin’ ’bout it, n**ga, you know you a rat.”

Not to mention that multiple reports allege a DJ played “Drip Too Hard” at a concert while Lil Baby was on stage, to which it sounded like Baby says, “F### the rats.”

Check out the clip below.