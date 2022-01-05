Janet Jackson opened up about Michael Jackson’s child sex abuse scandals in an upcoming documentary about her career. Read more!

Janet Jackson felt “guilty by association” after Michael Jackson was accused of child sexual abuse in the 1990s and 2000s.

In a trailer for the two-part documentary “Janet” released earlier this week, the singer/actress is asked about her relationship with her late brother, who died at 50 in 2009.

Reflecting on the accusations against her sibling, Janet Jackson comments, “Guilty by association. I guess that’s what they call it, right?”

The late “Billie Jean” hitmaker remains a controversial figure in the music industry.

He was tried and acquitted of child sexual abuse allegations and other charges in 2005, and accused of child sexual abuse by Wade Robson and James Safechuck in 2019 documentary, Leaving Neverland.

Officials from the Jackson estate rejected the allegations.

Elsewhere in the trailer, Janet speaks about her parents, Joe and Katherine Jackson, and the pressure she faced as a child.

“There’s a great deal of scrutiny that comes with having that last name,” the 55-year-old states. “My father was very strict, he was in charge of my life, my career.”

“Janet,” which was filmed to celebrate the 40th anniversary of her first album, Janet Jackson, will air on January 28th and 29th.