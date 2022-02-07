Janet Jackson has hinted she may be about to release new music. Janet dropped her eleventh studio album, Unbreakable, all the way back in October 2015.

During an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” Jimmy asked Janet Jackson whether she was considering releasing “Luv I Luv” – which appears in the credits at the end of her self-titled four-part documentary – as a single.

“It’s so funny because that’s a song I recorded three years ago, and then with the documentary, we thought, ‘Oh this would be cool to put this song here at this moment, this piece in the documentary.’ And everyone started reacting to it,” she explained. “So, I don’t know, we’ll just have to see. Maybe it will be a single, we’ll see… I’ve recorded so many songs that I’ve never released.”

Elsewhere in the chat, Jimmy joked that Questlove, who plays in his talk show’s house band, must have begged her to appear in the documentary.

“It was very important for me to have Quest in the documentary,” the 55-year-old smiled. “He was such a huge supporter in getting me inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, along with all the fans. I just can’t thank him enough. That’s just a huge moment in my career, in my life.”