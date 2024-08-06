Janet Jackson Gearing Up For Las Vegas Residency Following World Tour 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Janet Jackson is reportedly lining up a return to Las Vegas with a residency at the Resorts World Theatre later this year.

Janet Jackson is fleshing out the details for a Las Vegas residency to round out the year.

The iconic singer is reportedly putting the finishing touches on a deal with Resorts World, per TMZ. The short residency is set to begin in December with a special New Year’s Eve performance to ring in 2025.

The outlet reports Janet Jackson chose a Vegas residency over London because the bigger bag was Stateside. It’s not the legendary entertainer’s first residency in Sin City after headlining “Metamorphosis” for three months at the Park MGM in 2019. At the time, the 18-date deal ranked as one of the most lucrative Vegas residencies, grossing around $13 million.

Janet Jackson’s Las Vegas residency is set to kick off shortly after she wraps her Together Again tour. Jackson began the tour last April in Florida, and she’s set to conclude in Glasgow, Scotland, in October. She wrapped the North American leg at the end of last month and is scheduled to begin the European leg in September.

During her shows Janet Jackson pays tribute to her late brother, Michael Jackson, performing their 1995 duet “Scream.”

While it’s important for her to keep “his spirit with me,” she recently revealed the song reignites memories of their bond.

“Listening to him every night, seeing him, remembering us,” is deeply emotional,” she explained to the BBC last month. “I relive that whole journey, listening to him sing it and remembering what he was going through at that time. And just me being his little sister, always by his side, and being that support system. That’s always been my role.”