The pop icon’s tour revisits emotional memories of her brother Michael, blending tribute with performance.

Janet Jackson shared some poignant reflections on her late brother Michael Jackson during her current world tour. As the “Got ’til It’s Gone” singer continues her Together Again Tour, she performs their 1995 duet “Scream” with visual tributes to Michael, who tragically passed away in 2009 at age 50.

Jackson opened up to the BBC, sharing how revisiting the emotional memories of creating the track brings back a whirlwind of feelings.

“‘Listening to him every night, seeing him, remembering us,’ is deeply emotional,” she said.

Janet co-wrote “Scream” with Michael in his New York apartment, and performing it now reignites memories of their bond.

“I relive that whole journey, listening to him sing it and remembering what he was going through at that time. And just me being his little sister, always by his side, and being that support system. That’s always been my role.”

Originally featured on Michael’s 1995 album, HIStory: Past, Present and Future, Book I, the song also appeared on Janet’s 2009 compilation album “Number Ones.”

“Scream” served as a retort to the intense media scrutiny Michael faced in the mid-90s, addressing rumors about his eccentric behavior, including sleeping in an oxygen chamber and owning a chimpanzee named Bubbles.

During the 1990s, Michael’s life was mired in controversies, including allegations of inappropriate conduct with a young boy in 1993, which he settled out of court. In 2005, similar claims led to a trial where he was acquitted, though public suspicions lingered even after his death.

Janet’s tour is scheduled to hit the U.K. in September, with performances lined up in London, Birmingham and Manchester. In October, she is slated to perform in Glasgow, continuing to honor her brother’s legacy on stage.

Despite the challenges of revisiting such a personal song, Jackson remains steadfast, using her artistry to keep Michael’s memory alive.

“‘Doing this every night keeps his spirit with me and connects me with fans around the world. It’s truly a shared experience,'” Jackson conveyed to her audience, underscoring the enduring impact of her brother’s legacy.