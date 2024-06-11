Victoria Monét Trends Thanks To Michael Jackson & Janet Jackson-Inspired “Alright” Video

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Victoria Monét became a breakout music star in 2023. The R&B singer/songwriter won three Grammys at the 66th annual ceremony, including the coveted Best New Artist award.

In addition, Victoria Monét took home Best R&B Album and Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical for Jaguar II. Monét continued her debut studio LP era with a music video for the Jaguar II track “Alright.”

The visuals for “Alright” drew inspiration from the late King of Pop Michael Jackson and his famous sister Janet Jackson. Monét’s homage to the Jackson siblings led to her name trending on X on Tuesday (June 11).

Victoria Monét’s “Alright” featured similar costumes and dance moves from Michael Jackson’s iconic “Smooth Criminal.” The Sacramento-raised vocalist’s black-and-white fedora and zoot suit outfit also pays tribute to Janet Jackson’s “Alright.”

Legendary music video director Dave Meyers was behind the camera for Victoria Monét’s “Alright” MV. Previously, Meyes directed Janet Jackson videos such as “All for You,” “I Want You,” and “No Sleeep” featuring J. Cole.

“There is no me as an artist without Janet Jackson, so it feels like you and your music have held my hand the whole time. Like a spirit guide, challenging shaping guiding and solidifying my musical DNA. You are my idol, my legend and a huge part of my future legacy as a strong root of it all,” Monét stated in 2023.

Jaguar II dropped on August 25, 2023, via RCA Records. Victoria Monét recruited Lucky Daye and Buju Banton as guest features. Her “On My Mama” single became a Top 40 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and earned platinum certification from the RIAA.