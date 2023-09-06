Janet Jackson Responds To Accusations She Shaded Nicki Minaj 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

A recent Janet Jackson post had some Nicki Minaj stans up in arms, forcing the legendary musician to respond to the critics.

After sharing a seemingly harmless photo on social media, Janet Jackson found herself on the receiving end of some criticism from Nicki Minaj’s devoted fanbase, The Barbz.

On Tuesday (September 5), the R&B icon shared a throwback photo of herself in an oversized white coat alongside a popular gif of a young Marsai Martin from Blackish putting on a pair of shades.

She captioned the photo “#fashhhionn.” Check it out below.

However, some users believed the post was an attack on Nicki Minaj. The “Red Ruby Da Sleeze” hitmaker recently unveiled one of the album covers for her upcoming Pink Friday 2 album. The image features Minaj wearing a white jacket.

That and the sassy gif was enough for the stans to go off on Janet Jackson for the perceived Nicki Minaj hate.

Nonetheless, the replies were littered with responses defending Jackson over the seemingly harmless posts.

“I need the Barbz under this tweet and in the quotes to TOUCH GRASS,” one person wrote. “What would make you think JANET JACKSON was making any reference to Nicki? A white coat??? Chile.”

Janet Jackson soon caught wind of the fuss and responded to a fan who noted the musical legend was showing off her fashion credentials.

“It’s a shame that people want to pit one artist against another,” Jackson replied. She also liked Minaj’s post of the album cover featuring the white coat.

♥️ It’s a shame that people want to pit one artist against another — Janet Jackson (@JanetJackson) September 5, 2023

Nicki Minaj Responds To Janet Jackson

For her part meanwhile, Nicki Minaj detected no shade and paid tribute to Janet Jackson. “Icon. Legend. Royalty,” she wrote before calling the legendary singer “The original definition of #ICanBeAllTheWayCoveredItsSTILLgivingSEXY.”

Many others refused to believe Janet Jackson shaded Nicki Minaj with her post. Check out some other responses below.

Janet is literally the most unproblematic celebrity there is. Like imagine trying to create a false beef between her and literally anybody. LOL the jokes write themselves… — Damita Jo Elizabeth Carey. (@jasmineeejada__) September 5, 2023

Y’all got THEE Janet Jackson responding to stan twitter BS! I hate y’all so much. https://t.co/uktnMBQ32S — UPS is hiring. (@amakabot) September 5, 2023

Why TF would Janet THEE Jackson be shading Nicki f###### Minaj. Be fr with me pic.twitter.com/dtz8ntHJds — 📀 (@JumpsForJoyy) September 5, 2023

janet is literally the most unproblematic celebrity that has ever existed like how moldy does your brain have to be to think she's shading NICKI of all people https://t.co/IMxi0uBCMu — ash ❥ (@discointerlude) September 5, 2023