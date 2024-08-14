Janet Jackson Shares Mind-Blowing Fact About Family Tree Revealing Famous Cousins 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Janet Jackson made a startling revelation, claiming Samuel L. Jackson, Tracy Chapman and Stevie Wonder are all her cousins.

Janet Jackson hails from one of the world’s most well-known musical dynasties and is an icon in her own right, but her famous family extends much further than her singing siblings.

In a new interview, Jackson claimed her family tree is littered with legendary musicians and even an Oscar-winning actor. During a recent sit down on BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show, the host asked about the rumor that she’s related to fellow music legend Stevie Wonder.

“He’s our cousin,” Jackson replied, leaving the host floored. “Not a lot of people know that. He’s our cousin on my mother’s side.”

However, she wasn’t finished, and the revelations continued, with Janet Jackson confirming two more celebrity cousins.

“So is Tracy Chapman. So is Samuel L. Jackson,” she added.

Janet Jackson revealed her insane family tree on the Radio 2 Breakfast show this morning



Listen back on BBC Sounds and I’m back tomorrow from 6.30am pic.twitter.com/lyOleo4qCv — Scott Mills (@scott_mills) August 13, 2024

Janet Jackson is just one of the famous members of her family. She is the baby of the bunch to older siblings Rebbie, 74, Jackie, 73, Tito, 70, Jermaine, 69, La Toya, 68, Marlon, 67, Brandon – who died after birth in 1957 – the late Michael Jackson and Randy, 62.

It’s not the first time rumors surfaced that Samuel L. Jackson was part of the famous Jackson clan. However, he previously denied the speculation while answering “the Web’s Most Searched Questions,” for WIRED in 2017.

Answering the question, “Is Samuel L. Jackson related to Michael Jackson,” the Unbreakable star replied, “Nope.”