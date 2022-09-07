Janet Jackson Surprises Teyana Taylor On Her Farewell Tour 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Janet Jackson gave Teyana Taylor ”one of the greatest surprises” of her life after she unexpectedly turned up to her London show.

Teyana Taylor has always cited Janet Jackson as one of the main inspirations for her music career, and the pair now share a close bond.

The Harlem songstress said meeting her idol in 2017 was ”one of the best days of my life.” Now, Janet has also given her “one of the greatest surprises” ever, pulling up to her tour. Janet Jackson surprised Teyana Taylor during the London stop of her The Last Rose Petal 2…Farewell Tour.

She took to Instagram to share the special moment with her followers, posting a video of the moment the iconic singer appeared backstage at the O2 Academy. Teyana also shared a series of images of the pair alongside photos of her paying homage to Janet Jackson with her stage outfits.

“Soooooooooooo London had me in shambles & crying like a full blown babyyyyyyyy! To my days ones…y’all ALREADY know what these full circle moments meant to me!!!! 😩😩🥹🥺🥺🌹🌹🌹 The love, the energy, the raw emotions, the vibes, THEE ICON JANET JACKSON!!!!!!!!! Do u hear me?!!! LONDON WAS UNMATCHED. I’m shoooookkkkkkk! You showed out and OVER sold out,” Teyana Taylor penned in the caption.

She then thanked Janet Jackson for “the beautiful surprise 😫🤯🤯,” adding, IM STILL GAGGINGGGGG!.”

She continued, “Def one of the greatest surprises of my life. Thank you for ur loving words always…. No matter how close our bond continues to grow, I will always still be one of ya biggest fans! Thank you for always being so genuine & being an inspiration to us all! You are the reason I give 134667643% when I hit that stage. You are the blueprint. I love you Queen.”

Janet Jackson & Teyana Taylor Meet In 2017

The two friends met for the first time when Teyana Taylor pulled up to a show during Janet’s The State of the World tour in 2017. She also documented the event on her Instagram, calling the show the best concert she’d ever been to. She shared her shock at meeting Janet, calling it “one of the best days of my life.” Check out her post below.