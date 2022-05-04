Teyana Taylor Announces “The Last Rose Petal 2… Farewell Tour”

Back in September 2021, Teyana Taylor informed her followers that she was saying goodbye to live touring with “The Last Rose Petal… Farewell Tour.” That trek ended in November, but Taylor just revealed additional dates for part two.

“The Last Rose Petal 2… Farewell Tour” kicks off in Los Angeles, California on August 3 at the Hollywood Palladium. Teyana Taylor will also hit other cities such as Las Vegas, Houston, Atlanta, London, and Paris.

The 31-year-old Harlem native wrote on Instagram:

I kept my promise… I told you I would come back for you #TLRP2 is here! Come out and watch me, leave it all out on the stage… One last time… Just for you & as my last rose petal falls….🥀

Pre sale tickets will go live TODAY here’s the presale password: FAREWELL

TICKETS ON SALE THIS FRIDAY @ 10AM! VISIT HERE FOR TICKETS: http://www.TeyanaTaylorTour.com link also in bio!

P.S. make sure y’all get y’all tickets early cause I don’t wanna hear y’all a#### complaining about s### being sold out! 😩😩😩😂😂😂😂❤️ If you don’t see your city up there that means I already did your city &/or even a encore on #TLRP1!! So TLRP2 is for all the cities that I did not get to hit during part 1. However If you see a city on part 2 that I already did in part 1 those cites are getting encores because the venues was not big enough to hold the amount of people that showed up 🥀🥀🥀🥀🥀

@teyanataylor Instagram