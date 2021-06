Singer/actress/dancer/director Teyana Taylor was ranked at #1 for Maxim magazine’s 2021 “Sexiest Woman Alive” issue. The 30-year-old entertainer became the first African-American to top the annual list.

Teyana Taylor took to Instagram to post a lengthy message to her 12.4 million followers about being named the latest “Sexiest Woman Alive” cover star. Her caption celebrated the fact she was photographed for the publication wearing sweatpants and a skully hat.

The “Wake Up Love” songstress wrote:

😩😩😩😩 Somebody pinch me!!!! Maxim Hot 100 to be named the ‘Sexiest Woman alive’ by literally living in the skin I’m in. WOW….Stepping back in front of the lens has been a journey of self-reflection and self-confidence. Living up to name and title of this shoot wholeheartedly made me nervous.

As a entrepreneur, wife, a busy mother of two & working behind the lens in my director bag I tend to hide behind my sweats & vintage tees, My “Spike Tey” glasses, and whatever hair style I’ve mustered up that day under my @theauntiesinc snap back! So I as you can see I don’t have much time to be and feel sexy. This particular day was dope because it made me see another side of myself. I had just dropped JUNIE off at school before heading straight to the shoot; sweatpants a beanie and an army jacket. My hair wasn’t done for a “shoot” because I planned on throwing on a wig & I didn’t have on any make up. But when I got there the legendary @Gilles_bensimon said and I quote…. “Let’s shoot! I want you to stay in this…” I said “HUH?! Well let me at least start my make up.. ” as y’all can see I barely had any lashes left 😩 He says no “my dear this is pure.” And in regular Teyana Taylor fashion I said “okay but look Ah b#### doing her baby hairs” LOL I was like SO LET ME UNDERSTAND THIS…I WILL BE THE SEXIEST Woman Alive IN SWEATS AND A SKULLY? 🥴 Um I guess….” as confused as I was my heart also melted… I say all of this to say in the true words of Audrey Hepburn… “The beauty of a woman is not in facial mode but the true beauty in a woman is reflected in her soul. It is the caring that she lovingly gives the passion that she shows. The beauty of a woman grows with the passing years.” Embrace and love yourselves for who & what you are because only the purest heart shines through. Thank you @maximmag I am truly honored to have graced the cover. Thank you @gilles_bensimon for being so much fun 💕 Thankful for everyone involved!