Lin-Manuel Miranda and the cast of Hamilton made a head-scratching appearance at an event remembering last year’s January 6 attack on the Capitol.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi introduced Lin-Manuel Miranda, who appeared via video at a congressional event marking the anniversary of the January 6 insurrection. The playwright gave a speech prior to a virtual performance by the cast of Hamilton.

“A New Year brings hope for the future, new energy to face the tasks ahead of us and a renewed promise to strengthen the foundations of our democracy,” he said. “We are all stewards of the American experiment, working to pass down to our children and our grandchildren a more perfect union that treats all its citizens with fairness and equity.

He continued, “We should never take our rights and liberties for granted and we must remain committed to finding a way forward together. That’s what I wrote about in the song ‘Dear Theodosia’ from Hamilton. I believe no challenge is worth abandoning our efforts to unite as Americans. We’ll keep working, generation after generation, until we reach that someday.”

The Hamilton cast then performed “Dear Theodosia” from the musical. The performance received many puzzled reactions on social media as people wondered why it was part of the January 6 event.

Lin-Manuel Miranda’s speech and the performance aired live on C-SPAN, which was broadcasting the January 6 event. It was one of the multiple memorials meant to reflect on the pro-Trump riot in Washington, D.C. that threatened democracy in America.

