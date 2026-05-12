Jason Aldean Explains How Ludacris Ended Up On “Dirt Road Anthem”

Jason Aldean reveals why he chose Ludacris for the “Dirt Road Anthem” remix, discussing his bold decision to blend country and rap music.

Jason Aldean took a major risk when he decided to add rap to “Dirt Road Anthem,” and the country star opened up about why he chose Ludacris for the remix.

“There was nothing like that song out at country radio when we put it out,” Aldean said in a recent interview with Billboard. “And I remember my some of my friends are like, wait, you’re going to rap in a song? What are you doing? I like Eminem, you know, like there would be an occasional guy like that that I would be like, oh, he’s cool. Snoop, I love Snoop, you know, Lil Wayne. There would be certain guys that I like but it just as as a whole it was never something that I would just listen to all the time.”

The collaboration was a bold move for Aldean, who wasn’t typically known for Hip-Hop influences. But when it came time to find the right artist for the remix, Ludacris stood out as the perfect fit.

“But Ludacris was one that I thought, man, this is a perfect fit for this song,” Aldean explained. “Like get him to come out and I was like, just write a verse, come out, do your thing, and it was awesome.”

The remix became a massive hit, blending country and rap in a way that hadn’t been done before on country radio.

Aldean’s willingness to step outside his comfort zone and collaborate with a Hip-Hop legend showed his versatility as an artist and his openness to experimenting with different genres.

The “Dirt Road Anthem” remix remains one of Aldean’s most memorable collaborations, proving that sometimes the best music comes from taking risks and trusting your instincts about who the right partner is for your vision.