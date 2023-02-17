Jay Critch Gets His Fashion On And Drops New Project ‘Jugg Season’

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Will the Hip-Hop world see the Kings County champ on the runway any time soon?

Brooklyn rapper Jay Critch is gearing up to drop a new project and reveals that the New York giant is more than just a dope emcee, but has refinery and culture popping off with his newfound celebrity.

On Wednesday, Feb. 15, the artist showed (like most kids from Brooklyn) has an ill-fashion side, showing up at the “Who Decides War” with the likes of Jim Jones and Juelz Santana of The Diplomats, June Ambrose, Babyface Ray, Joey Bada$$, and Dave East, during one of the last days of New York Fashion Week (Winter), according to the Fashion Network.

He also popped out at the Wales Bonner spring 2023 ready-to-wear runway “Horizon Blues” at Nordstrom’s, Vogue mentioned.

This is a great setup for his new album on Empire, “Jugg Season.” During a listening party, after the WDW event, he came in with one of their varsity jackets and share his upcoming projects with a room full of tastemakers at the popular Midtown restaurant, Sei Less.

He also has a mini-doc coming out along with the project, celebrating what it is like being from Biggie’s hometown.

“Jugg Season,” an 18-song project that features other stars like Max B, Rich The Kid, and Baby Money, comes out on Friday, Feb. 17.