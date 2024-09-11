Jay Electronica Unleashes On Birdman, Defends JAY-Z Over Super Bowl Halftime Show 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Jay Electronica slammed critics of JAY-Z in a heated tirade, calling out Birdman and others amid the Super Bowl drama.

Jay Electronica launched a fierce defense of JAY-Z while shading Birdman in a heated rant on X (Twitter.)

On Wednesday (September 11), Jay Elec slammed Hov’s detractors in a string of tweets amid the backlash over Kendrick Lamar headlining the upcoming Super Bowl in New Orleans.

“I don’t respect no gangsta that’s scared of the white man Periodt,” he began his tirade. “N##### got all this smoke for Hov but they ain’t got no smoke for David Geffen and jimmy iovine and lucían grange and lyor cohen etcetera etcetera. I DO NOT RESPECT YOUR GANGSTER. You p####.”

The New Orleans native continued, referencing 50 Cent’s business moves in Shreveport, arguing attention should be focused on that rather than the Super Bowl.

“And let’s be real,” he added. “@50cent just opened an entire industry in shreveport and these p#### ass nights slave cooning over a football game. If you don’t get the f### outta my face.”

Jay Electronica then mentioned Hot Boys member Turk, possibly alluding to a recent rift with B.G.

“And how you n##### did Turk was dirty and lame. ESPECIALLY since he REALLY MAGNOLIA and yall not. Get it how you live. I’m sawry potnaaaaa,” he said. “And how yall so quick to let yall gun bust at your brother over nothing. If yall would put 10 percent of this negative energy over a FOOTBALL game into unifying for one common cause, our ppl would be free overnight. Salaaam Alaikum.”

Despite his jabs, Jay Electronica insisted, “I will die in the war with the common enemy on the spot for Birdman and BG and Wayne and whoever else the same way I would Hov. We all we got. But who is man enough to say enough is enough.”

He concluded, “And no, I ain’t sorry for one single damn thing. It’s the Son Of Man against The Synagogue of Satan. It is what it is,” before signing off, “Sincerely, Jaydolph Spitler.”

Earlier this week, Birdman sounded off on social media amid calls for hometown hero Lil Wayne to perform at the New Orleans event.