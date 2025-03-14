Jay Rock Arrested On Weapons Charges In Los Angeles

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Jay Rock was detained in Los Angeles after allegedly attempting to flee from police, with cops later recovering a firearm from his vehicle.

Jay Rock found himself detained Thursday evening in Los Angeles after he allegedly attempted to flee from police.

The rapper, whose legal name is Johnny Reed McKinzie, was stopped by LAPD officers around 6 P.M.

According to authorities, when officers pulled Jay Rock over, he reportedly tried to exit his vehicle and leave the scene.

Police claim the rapper was trespassing and drinking in public, per NBC 4 Los Angeles.

Video footage circulating online captured the moment Jay Rock was escorted away from the scene in handcuffs.

Police later revealed that a firearm was recovered from inside his vehicle and booked the Grammy-winning rapper on suspicion of felony weapons violations.

Before this incident, Jay Rock had teased new music on social media, hinting at an upcoming album.

He also recently made headlines for his reaction to Kendrick Lamar’s surprise track “The Heart Pt. 6.”

Jay admitted to being blindsided by Kendrick’s unexpected release, initially mistaking it for an AI-generated hoax when he first heard about it via Twitter.

After realizing it was genuine, he reached out directly to Kendrick. Jay Rock openly praised the track, stating everything Kendrick expressed was truthful, and declared the album had “no skips.”

“He gave it straight up, no chaser,” he said on Power 106’s “Brown Bag Morning Show” last December. “That’s all truths right there. Everything he said in that record was truth.”