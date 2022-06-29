Jay Shells Relaunches “Rap Quotes” Project In Celebration Of Rock The Bells Festival

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Lines by LL Cool J, Lil Kim, Jadakiss, Fat Joe, and more rap stars are displayed around NYC.

New York City’s Jay Shells is back with “Rap Quotes” after first introducing the street sign project in 2013. The multi-disciplinary artist is relaunching the series in tandem with the forthcoming Rock The Bells festival.

Jay Shells posted iconic quotes from Rock The Bells 2022 acts. Legendary Hip Hop artists are part of the event’s lineup. Festivalgoers will get to see LL Cool J, Ice Cube, Rick Ross, Lil Kim, Cam’ron, Jim Jones, Fat Joe, Remy Ma, Jadakiss, Scarface, Trina, and N.O.R.E.

“The ‘Rap Quotes’ campaign has become a creative journey that’s allowed me to discover a deeper understanding and connection to some of my favorite Hip Hop artists by providing additional context to their lyrics,” says Jay Shells.

He also adds, “I’m excited to be working with Rock The Bells during Black Music Month to celebrate the festival lineup and showcase their lyrics around New York City. As long as Hip Hop artists keep making new music, this public art campaign will never be done, and I’m excited to bring it to life in new and unique ways with partners that share the same vision.”

Back in 2013, Jay Shells installed over thirty street signs with lyrical references to iconic Hip Hop songs across NYC. Over the past nine years, “Rap Quotes” expanded to other locales. Iconic bars by Hip Hop legends showed up in Philadelphia, Los Angeles, Houston, and Atlanta.

Rock The Bells 2022 Will Include Live Performances & More

Queens native LL Cool J is one of the organizers spearheading the return of the Rock The Bells Festival. The 2022 edition will take place on Saturday, August 6 at Forest Hills Stadium in Queens.

Hip Hop matriarch Roxanne Shante will serve as the festival’s host. The day-long Rock The Bells will feature live performances, interactive experiences, art exhibits, food, fashion, and more. Tickets for Rock The Bells are available at rockthebells.com.