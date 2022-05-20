Jay Versace Mourns His Mother’s Death

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Jay Versace suffered a significant loss when his mother Nikesha “Dolly” Gunter passed away on Wednesday (May 18).

The social media star-turned-music producer publicly commented on his mother’s death in a Twitter post on Friday (May 20). He expressed his grief and shared a link to a GoFundMe campaign.

“This has truly been one of the saddest times of my life,” Jay Versace wrote. “I don’t wish this pain on anyone. plz help me send my momma off smoothly, anything helps.”

According to the GoFundMe page, Jay Versace and his family are struggling financially after taking care of his mother’s medical bills. The fundraiser aims to cover funeral costs for Nikesha Gunter. The money will also help the Grammy-winning artist find a new living space for himself and his younger brother.

“The passing of Dolly came unexpectedly and is a huge loss for her whole family,” the fundraiser’s description reads. “We are asking for financial support as Jay and the family has exhausted their financial resources while supporting Dolly’s ongoing medical battles which created housing and financial issues.”

Jay Versace and his family received an outpouring of support on GoFundMe. The fundraiser already exceeded its goal of $30,000 as of Friday afternoon.

