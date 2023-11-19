Jay-Z Explains How His 6th Grade Teacher Impacted His Life

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Jay-Z explained his 6th-grade teacher impacted his life so much that he would carry with him throughout his legendary career in the music business. Read more!

Jay-Z has reflected on his school days.

In a CBS interview with Gayle King, Jay-Z recalled his advanced reading level in primary school.

“Miss Loudon was my sixth-grade teacher. In the sixth grade, I was reading on a 12th-grade level,” remembered the 53-year-old musician. “That excited me. ‘Cause everyone was excited. And Miss Loudon, she was excited. It felt like me riding my bike at 4, the way people reacted to that.”

Jay-Z’s interview highlights the Hip-Hop star’s The Book of Hov exhibit at the Brooklyn Public Library, celebrating his three-decade career.

“I think what matters most, today, is being a beacon and helping out… my culture,” the hitmaker shared in an earlier trailer. “Like making music earlier was, like, my first love… And I think now, you know, the idea of, of taking that platform and, you know, reproducing it for others or doing something like Reform (Alliance, Jay’s non-profit)… I think I derive the most joy from that.”