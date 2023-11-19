Jay-Z Explains How His 6th Grade Teacher Impacted His Life

Jay-Z has reflected on his school days.
In a CBS interview with Gayle King, Jay-Z recalled his advanced reading level in primary school.
“Miss Loudon was my sixth-grade teacher. In the sixth grade, I was reading on a 12th-grade level,” remembered the 53-year-old musician. “That excited me. ‘Cause everyone was excited. And Miss Loudon, she was excited. It felt like me riding my bike at 4, the way people reacted to that.”
‘
Jay-Z’s interview highlights the Hip-Hop star’s The Book of Hov exhibit at the Brooklyn Public Library, celebrating his three-decade career.
“I think what matters most, today, is being a beacon and helping out… my culture,” the hitmaker shared in an earlier trailer. “Like making music earlier was, like, my first love… And I think now, you know, the idea of, of taking that platform and, you know, reproducing it for others or doing something like Reform (Alliance, Jay’s non-profit)… I think I derive the most joy from that.”