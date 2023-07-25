Jay-Z’s “The Book Of HOV” Exhibit At Brooklyn Public Library Extended Into Fall

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

“Jay-Z is an important part of the borough’s story.”

Fans of Jay-Z will have the chance to visit The Book of HOV until fall. On Friday (July 21), the Brooklyn Public Library in New York City announced the 40,000-square-foot exhibition will now run through October 2023.

The Brooklyn Public Library began presenting The Book of HOV on July 14. The installation celebrates the life and accomplishments of Brooklyn native Jay-Z.

Visitors of The Book of HOV display get to see Jay-Z artifacts, never-before-seen images and more archived objects. The Brooklyn Public Library divided the contents into eight sections around the building.

We're thrilled to share #TheBookOfHOV exhibit will run until October. Stop by any time this summer to see this free exhibit, or plan your visit for the fall. https://t.co/aqgSIyT2bk — Brooklyn Public Library (@BKLYNlibrary) July 21, 2023

Access to The Book of HOV exhibit is free and open to the public during Brooklyn Public Library’s regular hours of operation. The library also partnered with Jay-Z’s Roc Nation to create a set of limited-edition The Book of HOV library cards featuring the cover art of the MC’s 13 studio albums.