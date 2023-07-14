Jay-Z Celebrated By Hip-Hop Royalty At Iconic ‘The Book Of HOV’ Exhibition At The Brooklyn Public Library 

Jay-Z received his flowers in his hometown after being honored with a surprise exhibition at the Brooklyn Public Library highlighting his legendary journey from the Marcy Projects to Hip-Hop royalty.
The exhibit features never-before-seen photos, original master recordings alongside iconic artifacts from his career. Jay-Z lyrics were plastered across the library’s façade in preparation for the special occasion.
“Our goal, with The Book Of HOV tribute exhibition, is to provide a behind-the-scenes look at a Hall Of Fame songwriter and performer, successful business person, and a consequential philanthropist who has never forgotten the lessons he learned on the road to success,” a statement on the exhibition’s website reads. “And the borough where his journey began.”
The Roc Nation boss attended the star-studded event on Thursday evening (July 13), with his wife Beyoncé and eldest child Blue Ivy. Footage from the event shows him browsing the exhibits with his family.
Many of his peers and forefathers paid tribute to Jay-Z during the event. The God MC himself, Rakim, “Came to show some love,” to Hov while DJ Khaled reflected on the “historic moment.” Check out the videos shared by Roc Nation below.
Fat Joe shared photos from the event alongside Jay-Z and Cool & Dre’s Andre “Dre” Christopher Lyon. In a video message Joey Crack cited Jay-Z as a “major inspiration,’ thanking him for ” “all the inspiration you give the community.”
The exhibition is free to the public and opens Friday (July 14.) More information, including opening times, can be found at The Book of HOV website.