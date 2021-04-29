Jay-Z And Nas Team For Epic Video Off Of DJ Khaled’s New Album

Two of the greatest rappers to ever touch the mic out of, Jay-Z, Nas, we’re driving a new video with DJ Khaled this Friday.

On Friday, April 30th, Hype Williams will premiere a new music video for the song “Sorry Not Sorry” starring Jay-Z, Nas. James Fauntleroy.

This is an incredible feat as both rappers are considered in different rap genealogies to be the best rappers to ever touch the mic and there have been rumors of friction between camps dating back to the late 90s or early 2000s.

But we are talking about DJ Khaled!

“SORRY NOT SORRY”

DJ Khaled feat. Nas, JAY-Z & James Fauntleroy and Harmonies by The Hive

JAY-Z said:Khaled GOD LOVE YOU

I said:I LOVE GOD!

GOD BLESSED MY ALBUM. MY FAMILY BLESSED MY ALBUM. JAY-Z BLESS MY ALBUM. NAS BLESSED MY ALBUM. THE HIVE 🐝 BLESSED MY ALBUM. #KHALEDKHALED pic.twitter.com/LfFkRxQmx9 — DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) April 28, 2021

And what we know about him is that he is a master producer and “bringer-togetherer,” who has made magic happen with just a phone call.

“Sorry Not Sorry” will not be the first song that the two have done together.

There are joints that you might have forgotten, only thinking about their epic beef on wax, “Ether” and “The Takeover,” which is still considered two of the best diss tracks to rock clubs, mixtapes, and radio sets.

One song that had the two sharing a track was “Regulate” from Nas’ 2018 Nasir album.

On his 2006 album, Hip Hop is Dead, the Long Island icons came together to produce the classic, “Black Republican.”

The two also appeared on a Swizz Beatz track called, “Just Because” that also included Jadakiss and DMX. This song was debut in 2017 on a Hot97 Live Stream that never was released.

Don’t worry … This won’t be the case for this DJ Khaled jam. It is all cued up for fans to hear a song that probably will shoot to the top of the charts.

The song will be on his new album KhaledKhaled out on Friday, April 30th.