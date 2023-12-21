Jay-Z, Beyoncé & Family Tour New York Aboard Private Tour Bus 

Jay-Z and Beyoncé did Christmas sightseeing in style earlier this week, renting out a private bus for a tour of New York City.
The Hip-Hop super couple were joined by family and friends on the bus, including daughter Blue Ivy and Hov’s mother, Gloria Carter, as they took in the festive city sights.
Fans captured footage of the famous family on the Tea Around Town pink tour bus. The flowery double-decker bus serves guests a delightful-looking afternoon tea in a vintage setting.
In between treats, Jay-Z and Beyoncé passed by Times Square, Bryant Park and other holiday spots, including Rockefeller Center’s iconic Christmas tree.
Jay-Z And Beyoncé’s New York City tour follows Hov’s lavish birthday celebrations earlier this month at the Chateau Smith Haut Lafitte vineyards in the French wine region of Bordeaux.
According to multiple reports, The Carters rented the vineyard’s entire five-star spa and hotel for the duration of their stay. Guests enjoyed bottles of rare wines, including bottles of the 1969 vintage to mark the Roc Nation honcho’s birth year.
Photos from the festivities, shared by Roc Nation vice president, Lenny Santiago, show Jay-Z laughing while standing at a candlelit table lined with 1969 Pétrus bottles.
Meanwhile, Beyoncé recently announced an exciting Renaissance movie update. The concert film will soon be hitting theatres in Brazil, Italy, Japan, South Korea, and many other countries, satisfying fans who missed out.