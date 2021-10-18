Jay-Z & Beyonce Selling New Orleans Mansion Months after Arson Attack

Jay-Z and Beyonce are selling the stunning New Orleans church conversion following an arson attack on the property in July.

Jay-Z and Beyonce are the owners of many a palatial pad, spanning from coast to coast. Now, their property portfolio has gotten (ever so slightly) smaller with the news that they’re selling off their New Orleans Mansion. This comes just months after it caught fire in an arson attack.

Hip-Hop’s No. 1 super-couple are thought to have purchased the New Orleans church conversion back in 2015 for a reported $2.6 million. The former Presbyterian church, built in 1925, is now listed at $4,450,000.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z are selling their New Orleans House for 4.45 million #jayz #Beyonce pic.twitter.com/EqxwPLgBc9 — Gossip Galore (@gossipgaloreig) October 17, 2021

The 13,000-square-foot property boasts towering 26-foot ceilings and vast windows. The seven-bedroom, eight-bathroom home is said to feature an incredible living green roof; New Orleans’ largest rooftop garden.

The stunning home is located in the Garden District of New Orleans, a stone’s throw from the main Mardi Gras parade route. The property doubles as an events space hosting weddings, salons, and major recording stars and corporate execs.

The Carter’s mansion caught fire back in July and though no one was hurt during the blaze, 22 NOLA firefighters battled for over two hours to combat the flames. An investigation concluded that the cause of the fire was simple arson.

If Jay-Z and Beyonce are experiencing any seller’s remorse then they’re hiding it well. The couple was in Venice this weekend to attend the wedding of Alexandre Arnault, an executive at Tiffany & Co. and the son of luxury brand LVMH’s (Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE) Bernard Arnault. His bride is Géraldine Guyot, the founder of French accessory brand founder of D’Estrëe.

Beyonce & Jay-Z spotted attending a wedding in Vanice, Italy. pic.twitter.com/AHCO9BtrEP — Beyoncé Numbers & News. (@beyoncenumbers) October 16, 2021

Beyoncé & JAY-Z attend @alexarnault's second wedding ceremony in Venice, Italy — Oct. 16th. 🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/Ub1kdwhCkg — BEYONCÉ LEGION (@Bey_Legion) October 16, 2021

Beyonce and Jay-Z were recently featured in Tiffany’s “About Love” campaign.