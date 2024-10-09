JAY-Z & Beyoncé Shut Down Jaguar Wright Rumors, Piers Morgan Forced To Apologize On-Air 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Piers Morgan issued an on-air apology to JAY-Z and Beyoncé after Jaguar Wright made “serious allegations” against the couple on his show.

JAY-Z and Beyoncé refused to let baseless rumors go unchecked, reaching out to Piers Morgan via their attorney after singer Jaguar Wright made wild allegations about the couple on the British broadcaster’s show.

During her recent appearance on Morgan’s show Uncensored, Wright likened JAY-Z to Sean “Diddy” Combs, calling him a “monster” and claiming Hov and Beyoncé have hundreds of victims.

However, Morgan issued a very public on-air apology after JAY-Z and Beyoncé reached out via their attorney.

“The reality of the modern world is that pretty much everyone has a platform as long as they have something to say that other people want to hear,” Morgan stated. “That’s why we invited her on to be interviewed. The people making these claims have an audience with or without shows like mine.”

He claimed “Jaguar Wright unexpectedly made several serious allegations about JAY-Z and Beyoncé during that interview” and acknowledged “they were not present to respond or defend themselves.”

He continued, “But now they have,” before formally apologizing.

“Their lawyers contacted us to say that those claims were totally false and have no basis in fact,” Morgan added. “And we’ve therefore complied with the legal request to cut them from the original interview. Editing interviews is not something we do lightly on a show called Uncensored. But, like the proverbial cries of fire in a crowded theater, there are legal limits on us, too. And we apologize to JAY-Z and Beyoncé.”

While JAY-Z and Beyoncé have remained characteristically silent about Piers Morgan’s interview, Meek Mill had something to say.

“F### is going on a silent war,” he tweeted, reposting Morgan’s apology.

“[Jaguar] wright is like quilly speaking for Philly,” he added. “And why do these people have more of a voice then the thoroughbred people!”