Jay-Z, Cardi B, J. Cole & More Nominated For 2022 Grammy Awards

Jay-Z, Cardi B, J. Cole, Kanye West, Kendrick Lamar, Megan Thee Stallion and more Hip Hop artists were nominated for the 2022 Grammys Awards.

The 2022 Grammy Awards nominations were unveiled on Tuesday.

Jay-Z made history, surpassing Quincy Jones’ record for the most Grammy nominations ever. The Roc Nation boss was nominated for three awards, setting a new career-high mark at 83.

Hov was previously tied with Jones at 80. Jay-Z received two Best Rap Song nominations for the 2022 Grammys and secured another nomination for his work on Kanye West’s Donda album.

Jay-Z has become the most nominated artist in Grammy history. He had been tied with Quincy Jones for 80 nods, but with this year's ballot, he has a total of 83 nominations. Jay-Z has won 23 Grammys in his career so far. https://t.co/NEBzOFZFaO pic.twitter.com/zmbePC5EzA — The New York Times (@nytimes) November 23, 2021

Kendrick Lamar, Cardi B, Drake, Future, Nas, Megan Thee Stallion and Tyler, the Creator were among the other notable Hip Hop nominees for the 2022 Grammys. J. Cole was the lone artist to be nominated in all four of the rap categories.

Saweetie, Baby Keem and The Kid Laroi landed nominations for Best New Artist. Kanye West, Lil Nas X and Doja Cat were nominated for Album of the Year.

Lil Nas X and Doja Cat also collected nominations for Record and Song of the Year.

View all of the Hip Hop-related Grammy nominees below.

Best Rap Album

“The Off-Season,” J. Cole

“Certified Lover Boy,” Drake

“King’s Disease 2,” Nas

“Call Me If You Get Lost,” Tyler, the Creator

“Donda,” Kanye West

Best Rap Performance

“Family Ties,” Baby Keem, Kendrick Lamar

“Up,” Cardi B

“My Life,” J. Cole, 21 Savage & Morray

“Way Too Sexy,” Drake, Future, Young Thug

“Thot S###” Megan Thee Stallion

Best Melodic Rap Performance

“Pride is the Devil,” J. Cole, Lil Baby

“Need to Know,” Doja Cat

“Industry Baby,” Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow

“Wusyaname,” Tyler, the Creator, NBA YoungBoy, Ty Dolla $ign

“Hurricane,” Kanye West, The Weeknd, Lil Baby

Best Rap Song

“Bath Salts,” DMX, Jay-Z, Nas

“Best Friend,” Saweetie, Doja Cat

“Family Ties,” Baby Keem, Kendrick Lamar

“Jail,” Kanye West, Jay-Z

“My Life,” J. Cole, 21 Savage & Morray

Record of the Year

“I Still Have Faith In You,” ABBA

“Freedom,” Jon Batiste

“I Get A Kick Out Of You,” Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

“Peaches,” Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon

“Right On Time,” Brandi Carlile

“Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat Featuring SZA

“Happier Than Ever,” Billie Eilish

“Montero” (Call Me By Your Name), Lil Nas X

“drivers license,” Olivia Rodrigo

“Leave The Door Open,” Silk Sonic

Song of the Year

“Bad Habits,” Ed Sheeran

“A Beautiful Noise,” Alicia Keys Featuring Brandi Carlile

“drivers license,” Olivia Rodrigo

“Fight For You,” H.E.R.

“Happier Than Ever,” Billie Eilish

“Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat Featuring SZA

“Leave The Door Open,” Silk Sonic

“Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” Lil Nas X

“Peaches,” Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon

“Right On Time,” Brandi Carlile

Album of the Year

“We Are,” Jon Batiste

“Love For Sale,” Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

“Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe),” Justin Bieber

“Planet Her (Deluxe),” Doja Cat

“Happier Than Ever,” Billie Eilish

“Back Of My Mind,” H.E.R.

“Montero,” Lil Nas X

“Sour,” Olivia Rodrigo

“Evermore,” Taylor Swift

“Donda,” Kanye West

Best New Artist

Arooj Aftab

Jimmie Allen

Baby Keem

FINNEAS

Glass Animals

Japanese Breakfast

The Kid Laroi

Arlo Parks

Olivia Rodrigo

Saweetie