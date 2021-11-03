Drake Submits “CLB” for Multiple Grammys After Dissing Awards Last Year

Drake’s “Certified Lover Boy” continues to rack up the accolades. Now, the 6 God is trying for a shot at a Grammy or two, despite dissing the awards show last year.

Variety report “CLB” has been submitted for several categories at the upcoming Grammy Awards 2022. While he has entered the project in the Album of the Year category, no submission was made for Song or Record of the Year.

Drake’s chart-topping collaboration with Future and Young Thug, “Way 2 Sexy” is up for a shot at Best Rap Performance. He’s also got a song in contention for Best Melodic Rap Performance with “Girls Want Girls” featuring Lil Baby. “No Friends in the Industry” has been submitted in the Best Rap Song category, though he may be tempting fate with the song’s title!

However, those aren’t Drake’s only chance of nabbing a Grammy. Some of the songs he appeared on as an artist or writer are also vying for nominations. Notably, “Outta Time” by Bryson Tiller featuring Drake has been submitted for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best R&B Performance, and Best R&B Song.

Drake On The Grammys

Drake most recently dissed the Grammys last year when fellow Canadian native, The Weeknd was snubbed in the nominations.

“I think we should stop allowing ourselves to be shocked every year by the disconnect between impactful music and these awards and just accept that what once was the highest form of recognition may no longer matter to the artist that exist now and the ones that come after,” he said.

“It’s like a relative you keep expecting to fix up but they just won’t change their ways. The other day I said @theweeknd was a lock for either album or song of the year along with countless other reasonable assumptions and it just never goes that way. This is a great time for somebody to start something new that we can build up overtime and pass on to the generations to come.”