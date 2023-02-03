Jay-Z Confirmed For 2023 Grammys; Performing “God Did” With DJ Khaled & More

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Jay-Z will perform “God Did” with DJ Khaled, Rick Ross, John Legend and Fridayy at the 2023 Grammy Awards in Los Angeles.

Jay-Z returns to the Grammys stage on Sunday (February 5).

The Roc Nation boss will join DJ Khaled, Rick Ross, John Legend and Fridayy to perform their song “God Did” at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards. The track appeared on DJ Khaled’s 2022 album of the same name.

Rumors about Jay-Z performing at the 2023 Grammys first emerged in January. The Grammys officially announced his performance with DJ Khaled, Rick Ross, John Legend and Fridayy on Friday (February 3).

DJ Khaled, Jay-Z and their collaborators are vying for a few awards at the 2023 Grammys. “God Did” is nominated for Song of the Year, Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song.

Jay-Z scored another Song of the Year nomination for his work on Beyoncé’s “Break My Soul.” Hov and several others received writing credits on the single from his wife’s Renaissance album. Beyoncé’s Renaissance contends for Album of the Year at Sunday’s ceremony.

The 2023 Grammys take place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Comedian Trevor Noah, who left The Daily Show in December, hosts the event for a third straight year.

Viewers can watch the 65th Annual Grammy Awards live on CBS and Paramount Plus. The broadcast begins at 8 p.m. EST.