Jay-Z Curates “Montecito” Playlist Featuring Kendrick Lamar, Kodak Black & More

Hov put together some of his favorite songs of 2022.

Sometimes Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter likes to share his preferred music choices at any given moment. This week, the billionaire businessman presented the “Montecito” playlist on Tidal.

“Montecito” includes tracks by Babyface Ray, Kendrick Lamar, Pusha T, Kodak Black, Lil Durk, Future, Yo Gotti, Kanye West, XXXTentacion, Lil Durk, and other acts.

Previously, Jay-Z curated a playlist of songs by fellow New York Hip Hop legend Nas. That list contained tracks such as “N.Y. State of Mind,” “Made You Look,” and “If I Ruled the World (Imagine That).”

Earlier this year, Tidal presented curated playlists in celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The streaming service put together some of the Civil Rights leader’s iconic speeches.

The Swedish company Aspiro launched Tidal in 2014. Jay-Z purchased the brand in 2015 for a reported $56 million. In 2021, the Jack Dorsey-founded Square technology company acquired majority ownership of Tidal.

Jay-Z is still a Tidal stakeholder. Other recording artists that have reportedly had ownership in the company at some point include Beyoncé, Rihanna, Kanye West, Nicki Minaj, Usher, Alicia Keys, J. Cole, Madonna, and Calvin Harris.

