Tidal Presents Curated Playlists For Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Iconic speeches such as “I Have a Dream” are available to stream on the platform.

In honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the Tidal streaming service is presenting specially curated playlists to spotlight MLK’s historic impact on the world.

“Tidal continues to celebrate the Black community and highlight the impact Black influences have on today’s music,” states Jason Kpana, Tidal SVP of Artist & Label Relations.

Kpana adds, “By honoring Martin Luther King Jr. Day, we aim to create a community where members can learn more about his legacy and contributions, as well as the trailblazers that came before and after.”

Tidal’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day playlists include:

Check The Rhyme: Martin Luther King Jr. – From songs and verses to name dropping, this playlist attributes rappers who pay their respect and continue pushing the dream forward.

Songs for Martin Luther King Jr. Day – ​A powerful playlist gathering songs about, or inspired by, Martin Luther King Jr. and the ideals he stood for. From the cries of Otis Redding and Nina Simone, the self-respect of James Brown and Aretha Franklin, to the success stories of Jay-Z, Kanye West and Frank Ocean, music has been a force of its own in furthering the long and continued fight for a better world for all.

Martin Luther King Jr. Speeches – A playlist celebrating the legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr., revisiting the activist’s most iconic speeches

Martin Luther King Jr. was a central figure in the Civil Rights Movement of the 1960s. King’s “I Have a Dream” from the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom is one of the most iconic speeches in American history.