Jay-Z Deletes His Instagram Page One Day After Setting It Up

Hov appears to be done with the Gram for now.

Jay-Z shocked many social media users when he finally opened an official Instagram account, but he is already gone from the platform. The 23-time Grammy winner only shared one post during his short stint on IG.

Earlier this week, the verified @JayZ Instagram page uploaded a poster for Netflix’s The Harder They Fall movie. Jay-Z is credited as a producer for the film and an executive producer for its soundtrack.

Jay-Z is not known for being very active on social media. The 51-year-old Brooklynite’s @SC Twitter account only has 269 active tweets since he signed up for the service in November 2008.

On October 31, Jay-Z tweeted a thank you message to his supporters and specifically his former mentor Jaz-O following his Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction. The Roc Nation boss also sent out similar tweets when he became the first rapper inducted into the Songwriters Hall Of Fame in 2017.

Thank you to everyone in that video package , I’m definitely gonna cry in the car . — Mr. Carter (@sc) October 31, 2021

The Harder They Fall debuted on November 3. The Jeymes Samuel-directed Western stars Jonathan Majors, Zazie Beetz, Delroy Lindo, LaKeith Stanfield, Danielle Deadwyler, Edi Gathegi, RJ Cyler, Damon Wayans Jr., Deon Cole, Regina King, and Idris Elba.

“The actors brought the experience of what we are living in now — it’s a different side of the same coin. We are paying tribute to the lost voices of the time. The story is a fantasy but the humanity each actor brought to the characters is extraordinary,” said Jay-Z about the motion picture.

The Harder They Fall soundtrack includes contributions by Jay-Z, Kid Cudi, Ms. Lauryn Hill, CeeLo Green, Seal, Koffee, Barrington Levy, and other acts. Jay and Cudi’s “Guns Go Bang” could be in consideration for an Academy Award nomination.