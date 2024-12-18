JAY-Z Faces 31-Year-Old Man’s Paternity Lawsuit — Alleges Mother Was 16 With 22-Year-Old HOV

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Get the latest updates on JAY-Z’s paternity lawsuit and allegations of fraudulent behavior.

JAY-Z faces a new paternity lawsuit as additional allegations continue to mount.

The Roc Nation music mogul is now embroiled in a resurfaced legal battle over the paternity of Rymir Satterthwaite, a 31-year-old man who has spent over a decade seeking to prove JAY-Z is his biological father.

The lawsuit, which was originally filed on November 25, lists Satterthwaite, his late mother Wanda and guardian Dr. Lillie Coley as plaintiffs and accuses JAY-Z and his legal team of fraudulent behavior in past court proceedings.

According to a report by MailOnline, the plaintiffs allege that between 2012 and 2023, their legal rights were “systematically violated” through “fraudulent court actions” including sealed records, wrongful sanctions and obstruction of appeals. Additionally, they claim that multiple judges engaged in misconduct which included misrepresenting property ownership and allowing JAY-Z to make false claims during earlier legal battles.

The lawsuit traces its origins back to 1992, when Wanda alleged she had an intimate relationship with the rapper while he was 22 and she was just 16. Wanda sought a paternity test in 2010 to determine whether JAY-Z was Satterthwaite’s biological father, but the case was dismissed as Satterthwaite had already reached adulthood.

The new lawsuit revives these claims and accuses the legal system of conspiring to deny the plaintiffs access to crucial records. The legal development comes as JAY-Z also faces allegations stemming from a civil lawsuit accusing him and Sean “Diddy” Combs of raping a 13-year-old girl after the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards.

In related news, Houston attorney Tony Buzbee has filed a separate lawsuit against JAY-Z’s attorneys and Roc Nation, accusing them of engaging in illegal activities to obstruct justice. In a statement shared on Instagram, Buzbee alleged that lawyers Marcy Croft and Quinn Emanuel, acting on behalf of Roc Nation, orchestrated a scheme to intimidate and discredit his firm.

“These agents pretended to be working for the State of Texas and offered the former client money to sue the Buzbee Law Firm,” Buzbee stated.

He further alleged that this scheme has occurred over two dozen times, with agents offering up to $10,000 to former clients to file frivolous lawsuits against his firm. Buzbee also claims the conspiracy aims to derail his firm’s pursuit of cases tied to the Diddy litigation in New York.

“This illegal conduct isn’t just alleged—it was caught on tape,” he wrote in the statement.

Despite the alleged efforts to silence his firm, Buzbee made it clear he will not back down.

“These folks have stooped to a new low to try to intimidate us, but let me be clear: we will not be bullied or intimidated,” he wrote.

Read the full statement from Buzbee in the post below.