JAY-Z’s Attorney: Assault Case Will “Crumble” Due To Accuser’s Inconsistencies  

JAY-Z’s attorney says the alleged victim’s story is not only a “lie,” but it is “provably demonstrably false.”

JAY-Z‘s attorney is adamant his client is innocent and believes the case will “crumble,” due to evidence he claims “proves” the alleged victim’s account is impossible.

Hov’s lawyer, Alex Spiro, held a press briefing on Monday (December 16), following the accuser’s recent interview admitting discrepancies in her account.

The Alabama woman, known as Jane Doe, accuses JAY-Z and Sean “Diddy” Combs of assaulting her at an MTV VMA afterparty when she was 13. She acknowledged errors in her recollections but maintained that her overall claims remain valid.

Spiro expects the case will be dismissed.

“Obviously JAY-Z did not rape a child,” he said during the briefing, per abc News. “If it’s not, eventually this will all crumble, because it can’t possibly have happened mathematically.”

Spiro continued, “You don’t even need witnesses. They don’t have any witnesses because this never happened and you don’t need witnesses because the time doesn’t work. There’s literally photographic evidence that proves that this could not have happened.”

Spiro disputes Doe’s 37-minute timeline and notes other inconsistencies, including photos from the evening that place JAY-Z and Diddy in another location. She also said she met a celebrity at the party who denied being there and was in the Midwest on tour.

Additionally, Spiro highlighted further discrepancies, including Doe claiming her father picked her up after the alleged assault. During a recent interview, Doe’s father said he could not recall making such a ten-hour round trip.

“It’s not just that this story is a lie and that it’s not true,” the attorney continued. “It’s provably demonstrably false. This never happened.”

Alex Spiro Distances JAY-Z From Diddy

Spiro expressed Hov’s frustration “that somebody would be allowed to do this,” labeling the case as a “mockery of the system.”

“He’s upset that this distracts and dissuades real victims from coming forward,” Spiro said. “He’s upset that his kids and his family have to deal with this.”

Spiro said that while JAY-Z knew Diddy professionally, he “has nothing to do with” Diddy or his case. ” They knew each other professionally for a number of years,” he explained. “Just like in all professions, people know each other at the musical awards. They support each other.”