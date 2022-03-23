Jay-Z is hosting an Oscars party at a hotel despite an ongoing boycott supported by Issa Rae, Spike Lee, Ta-Nehisi Coates and more.

Jay-Z has come under fire for staging his Oscars party at a hotel boycotted for alleged racial discrimination and sexual misconduct.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jay-Z plans to host an event at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles on Sunday (March 27). Hov previously held Oscar parties at the hotel, but it currently faces a boycott supported by Issa Rae, Spike Lee, Ta-Nehisi Coates and more.

Unite Here Local 11, the union leading the boycott, called out Jay-Z for working with the hotel. The union expects to organize a protest outside the party if the Roc Nation founder doesn’t move his event.

“For Jay-Z to choose the Chateau Marmont for their Gold Party is shockingly insensitive,” United Here Local 11’s co-president Kurt Petersen said. “They must move their event and choose an afterparty hot spot that treats its workers, especially Black women, with dignity and respect. Jay-Z has a responsibility to do better.”

Thomasina Gross, who sued Chateau Marmont for racial discrimination, believes Jay-Z’s unaware of how the hotel treats its workers. Gross worked at the hotel as an events server and praised the Roc Nation rapper for his treatment of the staff at past parties.

“I’m a huge fan of Beyoncé and Jay-Z, so working at their Gold Party year after year was such an honor and pleasure,” Gross told The Hollywood Reporter. “They made it a point to acknowledge our hard work and treated us like human beings, not just servers. They said our presence meant a lot to them in terms of helping their party be a success.”

She continued, “As I allege in my lawsuit I faced sexual harassment as a Black woman while working other events at Chateau. I can’t help but think if Jay-Z knew how Chateau treats their workers, they wouldn’t ignore this fact and continue to throw parties there.”

