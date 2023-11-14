“Jay-Z And Gayle King: Brooklyn’s Own” TV Special Set To Air

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter could be considered the most successful person to ever emerge from Hip-Hop culture. The rapper-turned-businessman built a financial empire reportedly worth $2.5 billion.

Veteran broadcast journalist Gayle King conducted a special interview with the Roc Nation founder. The Jay-Z And Gayle King: Brooklyn’s Own television special will premiere today (November 14) at 9 pm ET/PT on CBS.

“He’s more than a musician, he’s a mogul,” Gayle King says about Jay-Z. “He’s more than a rapper, he’s a visionary.” Brooklyn’s Own features never-before-seen footage from King’s three-hour interview with the Hip-Hop icon at the Brooklyn Public Library.

The rare interview with Jay-Z includes the 4:44 album creator discussing his business ventures, his music career, and the stories behind some of his famous lyrics. He also chats about growing up in Brooklyn’s Marcy Houses.

JAY-Z and Gayle King: Brooklyn's Own, Tuesday, 11/14 at 9/8c on CBS. 🗓 pic.twitter.com/GweP9nQGs3 — CBS (@CBS) November 8, 2023

“The fact that people go there and take pictures in front of this is just amazing to me ‘cause this, you know, the Marcy Houses that I grew up, it was not a tourist attraction,” Jay-Z tells Gayle King on the CBS Mornings-produced show.

Throughout his run as a recording artist, Jay-Z has won 24 Grammy Awards. That total ties the all-time record for Hip-Hop acts. His The Throne groupmate, Kanye West, also has 24 Grammy victories. Additionally, Jay holds the record for most No. 1 albums by a solo act with 14 chart-toppers.

“I think what matters most is, today, is, being a beacon and helping out… my culture. People of color. I think I pull the most satisfaction from that. Like making music earlier was my first love,” the 53-year-old Rock & Roll Hall of Famer stated.

Jay-Z also added, “That consumed me. That’s why my pace was so fast. I had so much material… And I think now the idea of taking that platform and, reproducing it for others or doing something like [Reform Alliance]… I think I derive the most joy from that.”