Jay-Z Says He Has No Plans To Retire From Rap: “Who Am I To Shut It Off?” 

Jay-Z admitted he was “terrible” at retirement after trying to step away from his music career following a period of burnout.

Jay-Z opened up about retirement during a rare interview with Kevin Hart or an episode in the second season of his Hart to Heart series.

The teaser clip shared on Wednesday (Jul. 14) shows the Roc Nation boss reflecting on his three-year hiatus following 2003’s The Black Album. He admitted he was “burnt out” and needed to take time out to rest.

“Nah, I tried [retirement]. I’m terrible at that” Jay-Z said, referring to the 2003 break. Hov explained he “just needed a break … I was really burnt out at that time,” He said, adding, “I was releasing an album every year … I just looked up one day and I was like, ‘I’m tired.’ I’d never been on vacation until, say, 2000, my whole life.”

Though Hov has no plans to quit the rap game, he’s not actively working on new music but is open to exploring other avenues to express his “gift.”

“I don’t know what happens next,” Jay-Z added. “I’m not actively making music or making an album or have plans to make an album, but I never want to say that I’m retired. It’s a gift, and who am I to shut it off? It’s open to whatever. And it may have a different form or interpretation. Maybe it’s not an album, maybe it is. I have no idea, but I’m just going to leave it open.” Check out the clip below.

Though Jay-Z does supply his fans with a few feature verses every year, he hasn’t released an LP in 5 years. His last album 4:44 debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, his 14th album to top the chart.

