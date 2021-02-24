Jay-Z Joining Harry Belafonte’s “Surprise” Birthday Bash

(AllHipHop News)
Jay-Z and Lin-Manuel Miranda have joined Harry Belafonte’s virtual 94th birthday bash.
The party, on Sunday (February 28th), will also include performances and appearances from Common, Chuck D, Aloe Blacc, and actors Danny Glover and Alfre Woodard.
Belafonte will turn 94 on March 1st and the get together on Sunday will serve as a fundraiser for the singer and actor’s Gathering for Justice organization, which he founded in 2005.
Details about the Gathering for Harry are available here:
https://secure.givelively.org/event/gathering-for-justice-inc/the-gathering-for-harry/the-gathering-for-harry.
The fun begins at 7 pm ET.